GALLERY: 18th annual Sullivan Challenge Longboard Race

The annual Sullivan Longboard Challenge took place on Sunday, July 21, 2019 as always, during JulyFest weekend. The longboard race sees big crowds of locals lining up on the corners of Ross Street and Jennings Avenue to watch dozens of longboarders put their skills, and their leathers, to the test.

Bricin ‘Striker’ Lyons always hosts the event as the M.C.. He says that the Sullivan Challenge is the second longest running longboard race in the world and that this year is the 18th year for the event.

WATCH: JulyFest 2019

Braiden [last name undisclosed], who is from West Kelowna and now lives in Kimberley, says this is his first race and he’s excited to be a part of the sport.

“It was awesome, I had a lot of fun,” he said after a few runs down the course. “I’m learning from the guys that are way better than I am – so I’m just trying to practice those tips and go as fast as I can.”

Photos by Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin



