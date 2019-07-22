GALLERY: 18th annual Sullivan Challenge Longboard Race

The second longest running downhill race in the world.

The annual Sullivan Longboard Challenge took place on Sunday, July 21, 2019 as always, during JulyFest weekend. The longboard race sees big crowds of locals lining up on the corners of Ross Street and Jennings Avenue to watch dozens of longboarders put their skills, and their leathers, to the test.

Bricin ‘Striker’ Lyons always hosts the event as the M.C.. He says that the Sullivan Challenge is the second longest running longboard race in the world and that this year is the 18th year for the event.

WATCH: JulyFest 2019

Braiden [last name undisclosed], who is from West Kelowna and now lives in Kimberley, says this is his first race and he’s excited to be a part of the sport.

“It was awesome, I had a lot of fun,” he said after a few runs down the course. “I’m learning from the guys that are way better than I am – so I’m just trying to practice those tips and go as fast as I can.”

Photos by Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

Previous story
Earthquakes hand reeling Vancouver Whitecaps fifth-straight loss

Just Posted

GALLERY: 18th annual Sullivan Challenge Longboard Race

The second longest running downhill race in the world.

Kimberley RCMP report uneventful JulyFest weekend

Kimberley RCMP report a quiet JulyFest weekend, with no major incidents. Detachment… Continue reading

Newly renovated Casino of the Rockies officially re-opens

After months of extensive renovations, St. Eugene hosted a ceremony and re-opening of a space “in harmony with Mother Earth and our indigenous culture.”

GALLERY: 2019 JulyFest parade

It was a not-so-balmy 11 degrees and raining for the 2019 JulyFest… Continue reading

Four in custody after armed robbery, suspects linked to other recent crimes

Four people are in custody after Cranbrook RCMP responded to a robbery… Continue reading

WATCH: JulyFest 2019

Bocce, soccer and longboarding all wrapped up into one ‘festy’ weekend.

B.C. removes personal limits for bringing home out-of-province alcohol

Previous relgulations placed limits on the amount of liquor that B.C. residents could bring home

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion

Deborah A. Ryane claims her employer discriminated against her on basis of mental disability

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Most Read