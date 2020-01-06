GALLERY: Kimberley Dynamiters vs. Golden Rockets

The team won one, lost one over the past weekend in two away games.

The Kimberley Dynamiters had one win and one loss over the first weekend of January, winning 6-1 against the Creston Valley Thundercats and loosing 2-1 in overtime against the Golden Rockets.

Coach Derek Stuart says that the team needs to get their killer instinct back after a not-so-great game on Saturday, January 4.

“Friday night we played really well in Creston, I thought we addressed the lack of scoring that we saw the previous week,” said Stuart. “There were a lot of really nice goals and we probably could have had even more.”

He says that the team needs to continue on that path moving forward.

“Saturday we were back to square one. We didn’t do enough to earn those scoring points. We need to have that killer instinct. They’ve gotten into a bad habit of playing down to the opponent’s level and that’s unacceptable. Doing just enough to get by; that needs to change.”

The Dynamiters face off again this coming weekend, playing Columbia Valley in Invermere on Friday, January 10, and then they are back at home on Saturday, January 11 at 7p.m. at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

Photos by Colin Ferguson/Syltography.


