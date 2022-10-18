Gavrikov’s OT tally lifts Blue Jackets to 4-3 win over struggling Canucks

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Justin Danforth, left, keeps the puck away from Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.

The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on a pass from Yegor Chinakhov. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots for Columbus, which had lost its first three games.

Elias Pettersson scored his 100th career goal and added an assist, and Bo Horvat scored twice for the Canucks. Spencer Martin stopped 28 shots.

Vancouver got on the board at 7:51 of the first with Horvat’s short-handed one-timer off a pass from Pettersson with 13 seconds left in Curtis Lazar’s roughing penalty. Pettersson followed at 11:11, burying a rebound from inside the right circle for his third goal in four games.

But as it has in every game this season, the Vancouver lead eventually evaporated.

Danforth put the Blue Jackets on the board at 15:42 of the second, beating Martin over the left shoulder, and Werenski pulled them even at 6:18 of the third, finishing a cross-crease pass from Boone Jenner.

Vancouver pulled ahead again 41 seconds later with Horvat’s dribbler before Gaudreau skated in to beat Martin with a wraparound at 9:27 of the third.

UP NEXT

Vancouver: Visits Minnesota on Thursday.

Columbus: Hosts Nashville on Thursday.

Nicole Kraft, The Associated Press

