the Dynamiters enter the second half of the season having met their first half goal and more.

Goals more than met

Dynamiters wanted to be in first place at endof first half of season

JOSH LOCKHART

At the start of the 2017-18 season the Kimberley Dynamiters as a team made a first-half goal to be first in their division by the end of the calendar year.

As of December 31, 2017, the Dynamiters have a 25-5-1-1 record and sit first in their division, conference and tied for first in the league with two games in hand. Their win percentage, .8125, is second best win percentage amongst Junior B teams in the province.

“It feels good.” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “It’s something that can benefit you the further you go into the playoffs. Other than that, it is more a feather in the cap.”

Looking back at the first half, Stuart named two areas for the teams success: veterans and rookies.

“We have a lot of veterans. Their leadership has been outstanding. They are doing a very good job of not caring too much who gets credit and who the go-to guys are.”

“Our rookies are very impressive, especially the three that are contributing offensively: Palmer, Gedny and Russell. They are chipping in and contributing more than anticipated.”

But despite the veteran leadership and great play of the rookies, there is one area Stuart wants to improve on, and that’s in the defensive zone.

“There are times where we need more attention to detail, we need to take care of our own house before thinking and transitioning to offence.”

Stuart then added one more piece that he wished the team could improve on, and that was discipline. He feels at times the teams emotions get the better of them.

When reflecting on the season, there was a moment when the team shifted in their group formation to performing well. That was after the storm of a game when the Nitro’s lost 8-1 in a penalty filled home game to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

“That loss to Creston, we haven’t lost since. We really came together as a team on the ice.

“We saw that if we were not at our best there are teams in our division and conference that could lay it to us, but at the same time.

“When we had a team meeting the next day, told the players this could be a good thing. Every team needs to experience something like that. The way responded afterwards, that would be our turning point.”

Stuart was quick to add, that despite the teams success by the break, that the season is not finished.

“We are trying to stress that this is just the first half of the season, there are no trophies to be handed out.

“It’s a great to start to the season. The real season started two games ago, after the break. We are off to a good start so far.”

The Kimberley Dynamiters won their first two games after coming back from break against the Fernie Ghostriders. They now head on the road for this weekends games.

Previous story
Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

Just Posted

What’s next for KCDS?

The Kimberley Community Development Society (KCDS) has been operating as a society… Continue reading

Get $1,000 to go to the BC Tech Summit

Columbia Basin Trust will help 50 Basin-based tech businesses attend the event.

RDEK 2017: A Year in Review

By Rob C. Gay If I was looking for one word to… Continue reading

Whats the deal?

The new agreement between RCR and the City of Kimberley on Conference Centre

Nitros take Christmas Classic games

JOSH LOCKHART As much of a tradition as opening presents and celebrating… Continue reading

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Passenger rights group suing Air Transat over tarmac delay

Passenger rights group suing Canadian Transportation Agency, airline over tarmac delay case

Huge swath of US hit by winter storm, bringing snow, cold

Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm

Most Read