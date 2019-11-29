Golden Rockets head coach and general manager Jeremy Blumes. Bill Pringle Photography

Golden Rockets to play games in Cranbrook as home arena temporarily closes

KIJHL team is without their home ice due to an ammonia chiller failure earlier this week

The Golden Rockets are set to play home games based in Cranbrook as the Golden and District Recreation Centre is currently closed indefinitely due to an ammonia chiller failure.

According to the KIJHL schedule, the Rockets are set to play their home games in Cranbrook starting now up into January as the Town of Golden works to resolve their arena issues.

“Due to the chiller being out of commission for the foreseeable future at the Golden Arena, the following will be our home game schedule in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League through the balance of the month,” reads a statement from the KIJHL website.

Refrigeration technicians and mechanical plant experts have been working at the Golden arena all week since the incident was first reported on the evening of Monday, Nov. 25.

“Entirely as a result of our enhanced safety monitoring program here at the Town, we were able to identify a mechanical problem very quickly,” said Jon Wilsgard, Golden’s Chief Administrative Officer, in a press release. “We are now taking quick steps to mobilize technical resources to deal with this as swiftly as possible while also ensuring public safety.”

The closure is precautionary and there is no danger to the general public around the facility, according to the statement.

The Rockets’ games in Cranbrook will vary from Western Financial Place to the Memorial Arena, depending on the gameday.

December 6, Friday 8:15 p.m. vs Nelson Maple Leafs at the Memorial arena.

December 13 Friday 8:15 p.m. vs Creston at the Memorial Arena.

December 14 Saturday 8:30 p.m. vs Fernie at Western Financial Place.

December 17 Tuesday 8:30 p.m. vs Kimberley at Western Financial Place.

December 21 Saturday 8:00 p.m. vs Columbia Valley at Western Financial place.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Just Posted

New year may bring further reduction to flat tax in Kimberley

If Council adopts the new flat tax bylaw, it will be reduced again by $80 in 2020, increase for vacant lots

Purcell International Education hosting community information night on proposed international school

The session takes place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7p.m. at McKim school

Selkirk Junior Girls volleyball team celebrates successful season

The Selkirk Junior Girls Volleyball team finished their season last weekend at… Continue reading

Slick jazz and entertaining anecdotes at Superstein concert in Kimberley

Review of the Worlds Apart concert by Andrea Superstein, live at Studio 64

Symphony of the Kootenays Christmas Concert this Saturday at Key City Theatre

The always popular Christmas Concert performance by the a Symphony of the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Premier speaks to Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa next week

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Feds post $5.8B deficit in first half of 2019-20 fiscal year

Compare that to a surplus of $1.2 billion in the same period last year

There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

ICBC is asking drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot while shopping for holidays

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Wasa author releases third book

Author Nowell Berg is proud to announce the release of his third… Continue reading

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Most Read