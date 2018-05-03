Golf season is here

It’s time to dust off your golf clubs because Kimberley’s golf courses are open, or scheduled to open in the coming weeks.

Kimberley Golf Club officially opened the entire course and range last week. The Ladies’ Opening Event takes place on Saturday, May 5, with a shotgun start at 10a.m.. Following the Ladies’ Opener is the Men’s Opening Event on Sunday, May 6, also with a shotgun start at 10a.m.. There are still spots open for their Kids Camps on Mondays. Call the pro shop to register.

General Manager at Bootleg Gap, Trevor Simkins says that the range and rec nine are open, the course wintered well, and it is in great condition for the time of year. They are scheduled to open the entire course on Saturday, May 5. Green fees are reduced until May 17. They are also hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 13 featuring Eggs Benedict, Belgian Waffles, and Mimosas.

Trickle Creek has also announced their opening day for Thursday, May 17, 2018. Other notable events coming up at Trickle Creek include their Cobra Fitting Demo day on Wednesday, May 23, and Early Birdie Golf & Stay specials. 2018 Season Passes are also on sale until May 30.

All three courses are taking tee time bookings. For more information visit tricklecreek.com, bootleggapgolf.com, or kimberleygolfclub.ca.