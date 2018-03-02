Great grandchildren of champions

A hockey reunion was held in Kimberley recently, and it demonstrated just how deep the history of the Kimberley Dynamiters runs in the community. Gathering at the Civic Centre were the great grandchildren of some members of the 1937 world amateur hockey championship team. The championship was won in London, England. That powerful team also won the Savage Cup (Champions of BC); The Paton Cup (Championship of Western Canada) and the Allan Cup (Championship of Canada) that same 1936/37 season. The great grandchildren all play in Kimberley Minor Hockey and the Kimberley Academy. Ralph Redding: Great Grandsons – Ethan & Declan Andrews; Doug Keiver: Great Grandsons – Kye Taggert, Linden & Georges Keiver; Tom Almack: Great Granddaughter – Alexis Murray & Great Grandson’s – Evan & Logan Murray