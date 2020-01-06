Former Montreal Canadien player Patrice Brisebois is among the alumni set to play in Nelson later this month. Photo: Andre Ringuette/NHL via Getty Images

Hall of Famer, Stanley Cup winners among Montreal Canadiens to visit in Nelson

The Habs alumni team will take part in a charity game

Montreal Canadiens legend Steve Shutt will coach an alumni team when they visit Nelson for a charity game on Jan. 23.

The 10-player roster announced Monday includes several Stanley Cup winners highlighted by Shutt, who won five Cups with the Habs from 1973 to 1979 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1993.

The Cup winners on the alumni team don’t end with Shutt.

The roster includes: goaltender Richard Sevigny (1979 Stanley Cup winner, 1980-81 Vezina Trophy); forwards Oleg Petrov (1993 Cup, Montreal), Keith Acton (Cup 1988, Edmonton), Pierre Dagenais, Jesse Belanger (Cup 1993, Montreal) and Jocelyn Lemieux.

On the blueline, the Habs will have Patrice Brisebois (Cup 1993, Montreal, two-time World Juniors gold medallist); Mathieu Dandenault (Cups 1997, 1998, 2002 Detroit; 2003 World Championship gold medallist); Mike Weaver and Marc-Andre Bergeron.

The Habs will also be joined by local player Paul Major, who raised the $1,500 fee to join the team.

Montreal is playing the Kootenay Patricks, which includes former NHL players Matt Walker and Simon Wheeldon as well as coach Mike Laughton.

The game is supporting Nelson-based charity Make A Change Canada, which provides online employment, self-employment and skills training to people who have barriers to joining the work force.

Tickets can be purchased online at makeachangecanada.com/charity-hockey-game, at Mallard’s Source For Sports in Nelson and Castlegar, Stuart’s News at the Chahko-Mika Mall and at Second Look Used Books in Castlegar.

