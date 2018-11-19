The Kootenay ICE lost 5-0 to the Calgary Hitmen on Nov. 16. Photo by Trevor Crawley

HIGHLIGHTS: Kootenay ICE shutout by Calgary Hitmen

ICE set to face Red Deer Rebels on the road tomorrow night

The Kootenay ICE kicked off their weekend schedule with a game against the Calgary Hitmen at Western Financial Place.

Peyton Krebs would get to face his brother defenceman, Dakota Krebs. To ICE fans sorrow it was Dakota who would end up on the winning side.

The ICE were shutout against the Hitmen 5-0 on Saturday night while wearing the red Cranbrook Colts jerseys.

“Very disappointing,” said head coach James Patrick about the game.

Ryder Korczak would get the opening goal more than six minutes in to give the Hitmen the lead.

The Hitmen weren’t done, Cole Muir took a hooking penalty and just as they killed it off Mark Kastelic got one past Duncan McGovern.

Cam Hausingner would try to get the crowd and the team into the game when he dropped the gloves against Kaden Elder with a minute left in the first

“Anytime someone is willing to do that for the team and go after someone like that, it gives you a boost. It gets your whole bench energized and gets you going for a little bit,” said forward Brad Ginnell.

With a scoreless second period and back and forth play the Hitmen went into the third with a 2-0 lead.

“I thought we had chances – we missed the net. We had chances to take advantage on the power play and we weren’t able to … I thought the second period if we could have got out 2-1 hopefully, it would have given us a little more life,” said Patrick.

The Hitmen came out with urgency and Jake Kryski scored to make it 3-0 16 seconds into the third.

“It was a tough one. It’s a killer goal … that one changes the game,” said Patrick.

The ICE would continue to be frozen out on the scoreboard and Dakota added to the Hitmen lead to make it 4-0. Korczak would close out what he started with a rebound goal to make it 5-0.

The shot count would end up being 19-42 for the Hitmen at the end.

“Nineteen shots isn’t going to cut it in this league. We need to get more pucks on net and hopefully, we can do that tomorrow,” said forward Brett Davis.

While the game wasn’t what they wanted, Michael Milne made his WHL regular season debut and was one of the best ICE players.

“I thought he was really good. He had a great game, great legs and probably had about three scoring chances. I thought he brought a lot of life to his line. For a 16-year-old coming in playing the way he did I thought he was outstanding. He was definitely the bright spot tonight,” said Patrick

This was the third meeting of six games against the Hitmen, and the ICE will see them again in Calgary on Jan. 27.

The ICE are on the road tomorrow against the Red Deer Rebels. They will be back at Western Financial Place on Nov. 18 to take on the Moose Jaw Warriors, puck drop is 4 p.m.

Previous story
Calgary Stampeders back to Grey Cup with 22-14 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Just Posted

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits Cranbrook

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the Federal New Democratic Party, stopped in… Continue reading

Forestry workers set to begin job action in Kootenays

Operations in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Galloway, Elko, Radium, Golden may see job action this week.

Much work has been done on Kimberley’s Lois Creek Trails

Don Davies For the Bulletin The Lois Creek trail system has a… Continue reading

Tailgate and auction raising funds for Kidney Cancer Canada

Bid on a Kimberley Dynamiters jersey and help Cliff Boychuk reach his fundraising goal of $10,000.

Plans announced for RavenStone Viking Village

RavenStone is a proposed permanent, historically accurate Viking village near Kimberley.

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Bankruptcies in British Columbia on the rise

Consumer bankruptcies climbed by 6. 1 per cent in August 2018 from the same month last year.

22 public toilets in Victoria: 136 people currently peeing

World Toilet Day floats some serious health issues

Calgary Stampeders back to Grey Cup with 22-14 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary was favoured to win the 2017 and 2016 Grey Cups, but lost to the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks respectively.

‘A giant step forward’: new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond to enter circulation

A new $10 banknote featuring Viola Desmond’s portrait will go into circulation, just over 72 years after she was ousted from the whites-only section of a movie theatre in New Glasgow, N.S.

Searchers in California wildfire step up efforts; 77 dead

Trump arrived at the oceanside conclave Saturday afternoon after visiting Northern California to survey the wildfire damage in the town of Paradise.

Trump says ‘no reason’ for him to hear Khashoggi death tape

“It’s a suffering tape, it’s a terrible tape. I’ve been fully briefed on it, there’s no reason for me to hear it,” Trump said in the interview.

Canada Post calls for ‘cooling off’ period to allow for mediated talks

The proposal came as Canada Post workers continued their rotating strikes Monday after rejecting the Crown agency’s latest offer.

Metro Vancouver homicide detectives busy after separate weekend deaths

Homicide detectives in Metro Vancouver are investigating separate cases involving two deaths they say appear to be either targeted or suspicious.

Most Read