Home game opening weekend a big success for the Cranbrook Outlaws Lacrosse team

Article written by team captain Reeve Toth.

The Cranbrook Junior Outlaws came away with two wins this past weekend. The first game they played was against the Calgary Sabre Cats. The Outlaws shook off the cobwebs following a three week lay off and won the game 11-2. The next game they played was against the High River Heat. The Heat are ranked 1st in the south central division but the Outlaws made easy work of the Heat and beat them 18-7 in a hard fought and rough game. With these two wins, the Outlaws improve to 10-0 on the year and are 1st place in the south west division, as well as 1st in the league. Leading the weekend in scoring was Fletcher Backshell-Jones with 18 points followed by Wyatt Fancy with 15 points.

The Outlaws will be back in action next weekend to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday at 5 pm and the Strathmore Venom on Sunday at 12:00 pm. On Saturday, there will be a beer garden and concession during the game. At 11:30 pm on Sunday, the outlaws will host a Fathers Day BBQ, by donation with proceeds going to support the team. All events will take place at Cranbrook’s Memorial Arena.