There are nine players from last year’s championship squad on the team this year.

Hopes high for Dynamiters as new season begins Friday

Coach Stuart looks to returning core of nine players to lead the team

The Kimberley Dynamiters head coach and general manager Derek Stuart took some time to offer his forecast for the upcoming 2018-19 KIJHL season.

Now that the exhibition games are complete, Stuart and the coaching staff have been busy getting players carded, papers signed, and into billets.

The team has continued to sign players that have returned from Junior A tryouts. Even though there are no more exhibition games, Stuart would prefer to evaluate the new arrivals in practice.

“Practice, in my opinion, is a better way to evaluate, to see their habits and if they listen properly and all.”

Looking to start the season, Stuart is excited for all the off season changes, “I’m pretty excited with having this many new guys and fresh faces. Looking forward to getting off to a good start, and hopefully getting these guys all on the same page where we left off last year.”

He added, “we have a real good core of veterans. There is a big difference between a champion veteran and a regular veteran. To have nine guys that know what it takes to get down to win a championship, is a huge advantage for us.”

Those nine players are: Derian Bamber, Brandt Bertoia, Lucas Chilton, Chase Gedny, Bryce McDonald, Brock Palmer, Luke Recchi, Harrison Risdon, and Adam Andersen. The Nitros also added defenceman Mitch Fargey from the Kamloops Storm during the off-season.

Stuart did caution that he doesn’t want to compare this year’s team to last year’s team, but said that the team will continue to do the things that have brought them success in the past.

He knows that the team will have to work hard to defend the 2018 KIJHL title. “We are defending champions, we are going to get everyone’s best game. We are going to have a bulls-eye on our back all season long.

“We have already seen it in an exhibition game, where one of our opponents tried to win the game by playing all their best players, and double shifting them.”

While having success on the scoreboard is a goal, Stuart is also looking forward to developing players.

“At this level you get some guys that are happy to be here. You have another group that want to use this as a stepping stone to Junior A or the WHL or college.”

He says the team will be setting goals from now until the Christmas break, and then set another group of goals from Christmas to the end of the year.

“It’s up to the players, they will be in charge of setting their goals.”

The last exciting item for the upcoming season is the new schedule with cross over games.

“We have played nine teams all season long, now we get to play 19 teams. It’s excellent. It’s good for coaches, players, and the fans.”

To bring it back to this week, opening night against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats, who the Nitros now say are their number one rival.

“Opening night should be the easiest night, in terms of motivating these guys, we have our number one rival coming in, it’s our home opener, and the banner will be raised.

“I am looking forward to the home opener and how excited our guys are going to be.”

Home opener celebrations start at 3 p.m. with a pregame BBQ sponsored by Chalet GM with B104 and The Drive live on location. The game will then start at 7 p.m. at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

Match Sticks: Nitros signed forward Chad MciLwain, and defender Connor Zdan.

