Ice times hard to come by in Kimberley with Marysville Arena still closed

Finding ice time in a city with as many skating and hockey enthusiasts as Kimberley can be difficult at the best of times, but with only one arena in operation, it is even more so.

The Marysville Arena is closed for asbestos abatement, although City of Kimberley CAO Scott Sommerville says it is still on track to re-open on January 3, 2023 with the asbestos and lead paint abatement underway.

In a press release issued in October, the city thanked users for their patience in waiting for the second arena to open.

In the meantime, some user groups are finding it difficult to get ice time at all. That’s the case for Kimberley’s women’s hockey team. Speaking for the team, Michelle Gray says that there are several user groups who have no ice time, her women’s team and a couple of men’s rec teams.

“We have 50 people on our roster and most of them are working moms,” she said. “Ten o’clock at night doesn’t work for us. Neither does the middle of the day.”

She says they have spoken with the Manager of Parks and Facilities but so far haven’t been able to come up with solutions.

They had a time at 5 p.m. Sunday, but that has now been given to figure skating. Grey says she understands kids are priority but she would like to come to some sort of arrangement with other groups who have two or more ice times a week.

While there was an ice allocation meeting at the beginning of the season, Grey would like to get together again.

“We just want to play. Lets come up with a new schedule so everybody can get some ice time, one time a week.”

Sommerville says he is sure Halasz would be willing to meet with the women’s hockey team again to try to find a mid-season solution.

“Keeping in mind that we are only able to offer Civic Arena right now, the available ice times might be more inconvenient than in previous years,” he said.

The city’s ice allocation policy states that ice users are not guaranteed to receive the same hours which they received during the previous season.

Halasz spoke to the Bulletin about the city’s ice allocation policies and says that at the time of the ice allocation allotment, the City was unaware that there would be delays to opening Marysville Arena.

“The ice requested by the Women’s hockey group was solely for Marysville Arena, and ice was allocated in accordance to the policy for the user groups request,” she said.

When ice is allocated, the City’s pre existing agreement with the Dynamiters indicates they are entitled to set practice times, which automatically eliminates 4.5 hour weekly of primetime ice for other users to potentially use. From there children and youth groups are prioritized within ice allotment and remaining ice is distributed amongst adult users equally.

“Unfortunately, at the beginning of October the City became aware of additional abatement requirements for the facility which would prohibit the facility from opening on time” Halasz said. “City staff reached out to all Marysville Arena user groups to notify them of delays. Knowing this would leave groups displaced, the City proactively offered ice times at the Civic Centre to those user groups on a first come first serve basis. A total of 59 ice times were presented to groups. At that time Women’s hockey reached out for some of that time. On October 20, I met with members of the women’s hockey team who expressed their concerns regarding ice allocation and its equity and requested another look into options for availability.

“After that meeting, we reviewed the schedule and found some other potential times that we could offer to the group in an effort for them to play hockey while waiting for Marysville to open.”

She said the group indicated the ice times would not work for them.

She also added the following points:

• No adult hockey group start prior to 9pm Monday- Saturday

• The only day that an adult group starts early is Sundays 6:45-10 p.m.

• All Adult users currently utilizing ice at the Civic Centre are from Kimberley

• In order to equally distributed adult ice amongst users as requested by the women — if all ice time was allocated equally amongst adult users it would result in inconsistent ice days and times amongst the users, so was not provided as an option as this was not something the Women’s hockey group was interested in. Eg: One week you could play on Monday at 9:15, the next week you might play on Thursday at 9 or on Sunday at 7:45.

The city is doing its best to accommodate all users, she said.

“To date, we have no reason to believe that the Marysville Arena will experience any further delays in opening for January 3rd and fully anticipated to welcome all users back to the facility.,” Halasz said.

