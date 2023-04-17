‘I’ll never forget this team’: Nitros coach reflects on 2022/23 season

Derek Stuart, pictured here coaching the Dynamiters in game six of the KIJHL Teck Cup Finals, said he can’t put into words how proud he is of this season’s team, following their Teck Cup win, and silver medal finish at the Cyclone Taylor Cup tournament. Paul Rodgers file.

The Kimberley Dynamiters had an outstanding year that finally came to an end at the gold medal game of the Cyclone Taylor Cup, and they return home with a silver medal, with host team Revelstoke winning the gold.

After winning the Teck Cup in game seven overtime against the Princeton Posse, who had, in the previous series knocked out the Revelstoke Grizzlies in game six, the Dynamiters had a very quick turnaround to head home from Princeton, then up to Revelstoke the next day for the tournament.

The gold medal game on Sunday was the Nitros’ sixth game in eight days, which included 1700 kilometres of travel time and seven nights in hotels.

The first game of the tournament on Thursday, April 13 was against the Delta Ice Hawks, who won their way into the Cyclone Taylor by winning the Stonehouse Cup in game seven overtime.

The Nitros clinched a 2-1 overtime victory, with Christian Mealey, not for the first time, scoring the game winner.

“I think that was probably the game we had the most energy of all of them. “You could tell obviously by the penalties we took in the last two games, it was a direct result of our fatigue,” Stuart said. “You’ve got three teams that are exhausted and have a lot of injuries and one team that’s fresh and not injured at all — it’s not an even playing field, but when you gather Champions for a tournament you need a host.”

Game two saw the Nitros fall 4-1 against the Revelstoke Grizzlies and game three against the Oceanside Generals started slow as well, with the Dynamiters down 3-0 early in the second.

However, a goal from Mealey kickstarted their comeback and Ethan Bloomquist scored shortly after and Kimberley local Isaac Sommer tying it up in the final moments of the second period.

“We were dead in the water, to be honest with you, down three nothing,” Derek Stuart said, adding they almost were down 4-0 but the Generals’ shot hit the post.

“The guys never quit. It’s been our M.O., we’ve done it all year, in the playoffs at home, they just don’t give up.

“When Isaac Sommer tied the game, whenever Isaac scores the bench goes crazy and to make it 3-3 it was a huge goal for us, to send us into the third period tied. The team created a lot of memories this year and game was one of them.”

That win secured them their place in the gold medal game, a huge victory in itself, but ultimately the Grizzlies would take home the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

“When you don’t earn your way into a tournament it’s a little bit tougher to swallow for the three champions that were here that went through a war, but they were the best team over the past four days and they won themselves a tournament.”

Despite their fatigue, Stuart said the Dynamiters put up a commendable fight, hitting three posts and a crossbar.

“Fatigue took its toll on us in terms of discipline and we just took too many penalties,” he said. “They scored all four of their goals on the power play, two of their goals were remarkable shots, by McPhee and Bettenson the other two they got lucky on and sometimes that’s the way things go. I thought five on five we were the better team yesterday.”

Ultimate the Dynamiters have a great deal to be proud of looking back on their season, playoffs and the Cyclone Taylor weekend. Stuart told the Bulletin, just before boarding the bus home from Revelstoke with that team for the last time, that they achieved their biggest goal this year by winning the Teck Cup.

“We got the trophy that we wanted the most,” he said. “Winning a Championship is way more important to us than winning a tournament. We achieved the goal we wanted to.”

On Saturday, April 22 the Dynamiters will have their annual banquet and awards ceremony at the Kimberley Curling Club and will have much to celebrate.

“I can’t express in words how proud I am of this hockey team and what an accomplishment it was for them to go through the grind of the playoffs and come out on top,” Stuart said. “To be the last one standing of the three Champions in this province says a lot about our team.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of our fans and the people in Kimberley. They are a big part of our success.”



