Jared du Toit was victorious in Mexico this past weekend.

Jared du Toit qualifies for 2020 PGA Tour Latinoamérica

Kimberley’s Jared du Toit won the PGA Tour Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament Mexico in Estrella Del Mar Golf and Beach Resort this past weekend.

du Toit, now age 24, shot a five under 67 in the final round to finish the week at 22 under, Golf Canada reports.

As the medal winner, du Toit has qualified for exempt status for the upcoming 2020 PGA Tour Latinoamérica season, which begins in two months.

“Definitely feels good to get it done, (I’m) exited for the year,” du Toit told Golf Canada about his solid week that will allow him to return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica for the third consecutive year. “I feel like I’m learning more and more about myself and my golf game and what areas I need to improve on. I’m working on those areas lots, and this win is very validating to that.”

“The whole front nine I was never out of position. I hit a lot of good shots and just kind of made the putts that I was supposed to make. I was really happy with my front nine, and that eagle on 11 was very nice, as well. It gave me a couple-of-shots cushion before the hard holes because that closing stretch with this wind can play a little tough.”

du Toit played college golf at the University of Idaho for two years before transferring to Arizona State University. At the 2016 RBC Canadian Open, du Toit was one stroke behind the leader Brandt Snedeker after 54 holes, exciting the entire country.

READ: Du Toit off to hot start at RBC Canadian Open

READ: Kimberley’s du Toit looks to repeat the magic


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Early bird registration for Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association now open

Just Posted

Jared du Toit qualifies for 2020 PGA Tour Latinoamérica

Kimberley’s Jared du Toit won the PGA Tour Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament Mexico… Continue reading

Friday fatality at Fernie Alpine Resort

Elk Valley RCMP are currently investigating the death of male skier at… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiters win two overtime games on weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters were celebrating as though they had won, and the… Continue reading

First Snow Pack report of season issued by River Forecast Centre

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre has issued the first of their Snow Survey… Continue reading

Highland Dancers entertain at Kimberley mid-winter lunch

Delicious homemade soup and dessert on a cold day. Perfect. The ladies… Continue reading

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

UPDATED: Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Cariboo Memorial Hospital on the mend after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Huawei exec’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

China’s foreign ministry complained the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights

Most Read