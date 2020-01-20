Jared du Toit qualifies for 2020 PGA Tour Latinoamérica

Kimberley’s Jared du Toit won the PGA Tour Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament Mexico in Estrella Del Mar Golf and Beach Resort this past weekend.

Letssss gooooooo https://t.co/hldfGNBo4d — Jared du Toit (@Jareddutoit) January 18, 2020

du Toit, now age 24, shot a five under 67 in the final round to finish the week at 22 under, Golf Canada reports.

As the medal winner, du Toit has qualified for exempt status for the upcoming 2020 PGA Tour Latinoamérica season, which begins in two months.

“Definitely feels good to get it done, (I’m) exited for the year,” du Toit told Golf Canada about his solid week that will allow him to return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica for the third consecutive year. “I feel like I’m learning more and more about myself and my golf game and what areas I need to improve on. I’m working on those areas lots, and this win is very validating to that.”

“The whole front nine I was never out of position. I hit a lot of good shots and just kind of made the putts that I was supposed to make. I was really happy with my front nine, and that eagle on 11 was very nice, as well. It gave me a couple-of-shots cushion before the hard holes because that closing stretch with this wind can play a little tough.”

du Toit played college golf at the University of Idaho for two years before transferring to Arizona State University. At the 2016 RBC Canadian Open, du Toit was one stroke behind the leader Brandt Snedeker after 54 holes, exciting the entire country.

