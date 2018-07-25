Former Calgary Flames captain, Jarome Iginla will return to the Saddledome to announce his retirement from the National Hockey League (via @NHL/Twitter)

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

Former Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla will announce his retirement from the NHL on Monday.

The news conference will be held in Calgary, where the native of St. Albert, Alta., played almost 16 seasons.

The 41-year-old Iginla did not play in the NHL last season. He suited up for the Los Angeles Kings for his final 19 NHL games in 2017.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound winger played 20 seasons in the NHL, registering 625 goals, 675 assists, 1,300 points and 1,040 penalty minutes in 1,554 games.

Iginla’s best years came in Calgary, where he played from 1996-2013. He was a six-time all-star with the Flames and was the league’s top scorer in 2001-02. Iginla is the franchise leader in games played, goals, points, even-strength goals (351), power-play goals (161) and game-winning goals (83).

The Flames acquired Iginla in a 1995 deal with the Dallas Stars, who selected him 11th overall in that year’s draft.

Iginla made his NHL debut in the 1996 Stanley Cup playoffs, notching a goal and an assist in two games. He became a full-time NHLer the following season when he was runner-up for the Calder Trophy as top rookie.

Iginla led the Flames to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup in 2004, his first season as captain. The Flames lost the deciding game to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Iginla was dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the trade deadline in 2013. He signed with the Boston Bruins the following season and capped his career with the Colorado Avalanche and Kings.

Internationally, Iginla will be remembered for his pass that set up Sidney Crosby’s Olympic overtime winner in the gold-medal game against the U.S. in Vancouver in 2010.

Iginla, a three-time Olympian, also won Olympic gold in 2002 and captured titles with Canada at the world championship (1997), World Cup (2004) and world junior championship (1996).

-With a file from the Canadian Press.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks
Next story
BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

Just Posted

Kimberley Pipe Band heads to the Okanagan

After leading the JulyFest parade, as they do every year, the Kimberley… Continue reading

2018 Baseball Reunion a success

Hobo’s, Dynamos, Tempests, BPOE Angels and Steelmen come together over JulyFest weekend.

B.C. Minister of tourism visits East Kootenay

Stops in Fernie, Invermere, Cranbrook, Kimberley to see tourism ventures

Kimberley RCMP deliver policing report to Council

Kimberley RCMP have had a busy few months with traffic enforcement, festivals,… Continue reading

JulyFest wrap up

Another JulyFest weekend has come and gone, and, having had a little… Continue reading

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Suspect steals ice cream on hot day in B.C.

Several tubs of ice cream taken from 7-Eleven in Nanaimo

Most Read