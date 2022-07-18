JulyFest Soccer a huge success

JulyFest Soccer came roaring back this year after some question of whether it would go ahead, and the organizing group could not be happier with how it all turned out.

“The tournament was a massive success, we had great competitive soccer all weekend,” said AJ Wheaton, part of the organizing committee. “I really want to thank all the volunteers, teams, officials and fans, these events don’t happen without quality people and we had that in spades this weekend. Grist and Mash rocked the gardens for us Saturday and they were fantastic keeping us fed and hydrated through out the day, again just good people coming together to make this happen.”

Camaroon FC out of Edmonton claimed top spot this year in Mens A. Wheaton says they played fantastic all weekend with blistering pace that just couldn’t be matched, despite their own best efforts.

“We look forward to seeing them again next year,” he said.

“Hoppers FC took home the Ladies top spot, they battled thru injuries and a short roster all weekend finishing last in the pool Saturday only to get the Cinderella story Sunday and come from behind to win it all. West Kootenay No Stars took home a star this weekend finishing at the top spot of the Mens B division so we look forward to their name change next year.”

“Flathead Rapids out of Montana took home the +35 Masters division title playing again with a very short roster and a few local pick ups they quickly put the pieces together and rolled through the weekend with great play and chemistry that was hard to match.”

Wheaton says they are already looking forward to what next year brings, having had such a positive first year back.

“I think next year we better prepare for a lot more teams and a lot more fun

July Fest Soccer is back! And we couldn’t be happier.”

