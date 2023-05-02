The newly renamed Cranbrook Blackwolves (ka-kin) were Alberta provincial champions in Junior B, Tier 2 last year. Photo submitted

The newly renamed Cranbrook Blackwolves (ka-kin) were Alberta provincial champions in Junior B, Tier 2 last year. Photo submitted

Junior lacrosse returns to the Memorial Arena this weekend

Bulletin staff

Junior lacrosse is back in action for the 2023 season.

This season marks some exciting changes and developments for the Cranbrook Lacrosse Association. Most notably the announcement of a new name and logo, the Cranbrook Blackwolves (ka·kin). The Blackwolves will be showing off their new team colors and hosting the travelling teams on a newly installed professional turf.

The Cranbrook Blackwolves name and logo allow the Cranbrook Lacrosse Association to adopt many aspects, both direct and subtle, that align with the Indigenous roots of the game.

The Blackwolves dominated the first weekend of play with two wins on the road in High River and Calgary. The home opener is scheduled for May 6 and 7 at the Cranbrook Memorial Arena.

The team ended the 2022 season as Alberta provincial champions in Junior B, Tier 2. They also went undefeated during the regular season. They are looking to continue their success this season. Cranbrook had the best fans in the RMLL, Tier 2 division last season and the team is excited to welcome back its loyal fan base.

The season opener will surely be a crowd pleaser as they take on the Strathmore Venom on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and the Calgary Axemen on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Entrance is by donation. There will be a concession, beer garden and chance to win a 50/50 draw.

Come meet your 2023 Junior Blackwolves this weekend at Cranbrook’s Memorial Arena!

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Football players feeling optimistic after SFU reinstatement case made in court
Next story
SFU footballer pens letter to university pleading to bring program back

Just Posted

Wildfire reported in Matthew Creek outside of Kimberley. Bulletin file.
Wildfire reported in Matthew Creek outside of Kimberley

The newly renamed Cranbrook Blackwolves (ka-kin) were Alberta provincial champions in Junior B, Tier 2 last year. Photo submitted
Junior lacrosse returns to the Memorial Arena this weekend

Judging pies at the last Fall Fair in 2019. Kimberley Bulletin file
Kimberley Community Fall Fair returns this September

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick speaks to the crowd at Centre 64 on Thursday, April 27 for the Chamber of Commerce-hosted State of the City event. Paul Rodgers photo.
Mayor McCormick’s 2023 State of the City presentation: Part 1