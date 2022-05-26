Just a few days left to register for Wasa Triathlon

If you intend to sign up for any of the events in the Wasa Triathlon, you only have a few days left to do so. Registration closes June 3, 2022 for all events.

Organizers have issued a final reminder to anyone wanted to join the fun — register soon or you may be disappointed to find your event full.

Here’s the latest information on the event, to be held June 11 and 12, 2022.

The Wasa Warrior is back. This event was introduced in 2021, are you up to the challenge this June 2022? All Wasa Warrior Finishers will earn their shield. and a finishers shirt.

Race Guides and Maps are available on the event website please review them. There have been a few changes/updates in the ITU regulations check out the link in the race guide so you are up to date on the information.

Wasa Lake Triathlon & Events still has need of people for set and as general volunteers. Volunteers are key to participants having a great day.

Also needed is a doctor or trauma/emerg nurse for the Sunday of the event weekend. Please contact barb@rmevents.com for this role.

For general volunteer roles go online to sign up it takes 2 minutes! Share with family and friends

Youth wanting to qualify for BC Games 2022 – Submit your Expression of Interest Form. For more information.

Regarding the World Championship 2023 qualification process, Participants who want to qualify must complete an expression of interest on Triathlon Canada’s website prior to racing. An email with a specific link will be sent out later next week to registrants. Please watch your emails.

Bike Wrenchers: Wasa Triathlon is pleased to announce there will be bike wrenchers from Nothstar Bicycle Co at the 2022 event. They will also be open for your last minute needs during race bag pick-up and they are located across the street.

Race Bag Pick-up will be located at Just Liquid Sports Friday evening 4-8:30pm. There will also be a late bag pick up for Saturday afternoon at Wasa transition area. Just Liquid Sports will be open for you to check out their store and deals for any last minute swim gear needs.

Draw prizes will be awarded at Race Bag pick on Friday, the earlier you arrive the better the choices will be for prizing if your number has been pre-drawn you get to choose your prize! Wetsuits/gym memberships/gift cards and more

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

