Kamloops 2018 B.C. Games athletes share their favourite moment

After four days of exciting action, the 2018 BC Winter Games wrapped up on Sunday in Kamloops.
We caught up with some of the athletes to ask what is their favourite moment over the four days?
Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events
After four days of exciting action, the 2018 BC Winter Games wrapped up on Sunday in Kamloops.
We caught up with some of the athletes to ask what is their favourite moment over the four days?
On Friday Feb, 23, Kimberley Search and Rescue was activated after a… Continue reading
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
MacKinnon leads Colorado to 3-1 win over Vancouver in NHL action
Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events
Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre
New information suggests Edmonton couple’s plane might have landed near Mabel Lake
Greater Victoria last welcomed athletes to compete on traditional lands in 1997
Vancouver gets forwards Tyler Motte, Jussi Jokinen from Columbus for veteran forward Thomas Vanek
Cassie Sharpe from Vancouver Island brings home the gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe
MacKinnon leads Colorado to 3-1 win over Vancouver in NHL action
Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events
Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre
Vancouver gets forwards Tyler Motte, Jussi Jokinen from Columbus for veteran forward Thomas Vanek
Cassie Sharpe from Vancouver Island brings home the gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe
Kimberley vs Fernie game 3
The team is hoping to improve on the 16 medals it won in Sochi in 2014