KAR’s Sean Sinclair named one of Canada’s Instructors of the Year

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Winter Sports School instructor Sean Sinclair has been named one of the Canadian Ski Instructors’ Alliance’s (CSIA) Instructors of the Year across all of Canada.

“We are proud of you Sean, thank you for going above and beyond expectations this season,” the resort said in a social media post on Friday, May 21.

Sinclair has been instructing at KAR for 14 years and is currently working on his life-long dream of becoming a Level 4 Ski Instructor. He is also a Level 1 Course Conductor.