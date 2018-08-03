KGC Ladies’ League raises nearly $800 for kid’s golf equipment

The fundraiser will allow the SNAG program to continue at a larger capacity this school year.

The Kimberley Golf Club (KGC) is continuing to make golf enjoyable and accessible for kids and this July the Ladies Golf Program held a fundraiser to purchase kids instructional equipment that will be used at the elementary schools throughout Kimberley and Marysville.

On Tuesday, July 31, 2018 the Ladies’ Annual Fundraiser raised close to $800 to go towards the purchase of SNAG golf equipment. There were 41 participants, including seven junior players. The format was a three or four person scramble which allowed the juniors to fully participate.

Director of Golf Simon Jones set up a skills challenge at the driving range, featuring some of the equipment that he uses in the schools.

Everyone had fun trying to put a tennis sized ball into a net with a ‘driver’ designed to teach the fundamental grip and golf swing.

For donation, Jones hit drives off of #10 and raised $235, while the ladies donated $541.

This past spring Jones also helped lead the learn to golf sessions for several hundred local students, and this added equipment will help him to reach even more this coming school year.

Jones says the SNAG program is designed to teach students from Kindergarten to Grade 3 the basics of golf, get kids interested in the sport, and have some fun along the way.

KGC purchased two other SNAG kits last year, with the help of John Ought from BC golf and Pacific Sport. Jones says the kits are perfect for introducing kids to the sport and offer a great system of teaching.

Another way KGC is helping make golf accessible to kids is by offering free golf all summer long for anyone 18 and under. Golf BC held a ‘kids golf free’ promotion for July, but it was so popular that the club has decided to keep the promotion going for the rest of the summer.

Kids can golf for free, with free rentals, when they golf with any paying adult. Kids can also eat for free when an adult purchases a full price entree and the Raven’s Roost Restaurant.