KIJHL announces Eddie Mountain Division award winners

The Dynamiters’ Brock Palmer is MVP and Top Scorer; Derek Stuart is Coach of the Year

The KIJHL announced its divisional award winners on Wednesday, and the Dynamiters picked up some big wins.

Dynamiters forward Brock Palmer was named the most valuable player in the division for the second year in a row. Palmer is coming off a terrific season, in which he scored 50 goals and 48 assists, a feat his coach Derek Stuart called “extraordinary”.

Palmer’s points total of 98 also earned him the league’s Top Scorer award.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart was also awarded Coach of the Year, after guiding the team to the division banner and the President’s Cup as the top team in the league, with 40 wins in 49 games. That’s the second time in three years the Nitros have taken top spot in the league. They came second last year, and it has all happened under Stuart’s leadership.

Stuart said this is a coaching staff award.

“I am very fortunate to have assistant coaches that do a lot of coaching and have a direct impact on our team and individual success,” he says. “They make my job a lot easier than it could be.”

Other award winners in the Eddie Mountain division were Alex Johnson of the Golden Rockets for Most Sportsmanlike, Ethan Fitzgerald of the Ghostriders was best goaltender. Tristan Lambert of the Columbia Valley Rockies won top defenceman.

The Dynamiters begin their playoff run this Friday at the Kimberley Civic Centre against Creston. Game time is 7 p.m. Come out and get the old barn rocking.

