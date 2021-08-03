KIJHL announces schedule for 2021-22 season

Kimberley Dynamiters’ first game on Oct. 1 at home against Columbia Valley

The KIJHL announces the schedule for the 2021-22 season, with the Kimberley Dynamiters getting back at it on Oct. 1 at home against Columbia Valley. Paul Rodgers file.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has released its schedule for the 2021-22 season and the Kimberley Dynamiters’ season will get underway on Friday, Oct. 1 at home against Columbia Valley.

The final game of the 42-game regular season will be on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022 in Castlegar.

This season will feature the return of the 100 Mile House Wranglers, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and the Spokane Braves after they had to take a season off due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Wranglers have their first game on Oct. 2 against Chase at the South Cariboo Rec Centre and Spokane is scheduled to return to Canada for the first time to play against Golden and Columbia Valley on Oct. 8 and 9.

This means the league is back to its full 20-team strength and will return to its traditional four division format, featuring five teams each competing in the Doug Birks, Eddie Mountain, Neil Murdoch and Bill Ohlhausen Divisions.

Every team plays a 42-game regular season including eight games against each divisional rival and two games against opponents from the alternate division within the same conference.

“We’re disappointed we only get to play nine of the other 19 teams in the league,” said Dynamiters head coach and general manager Derek Stuart. “However, at the same time we’re grateful to be playing after what’s occurred over the past two years.”

Following a break for the holidays from Dec. 20 to 27, the season will resume on Dec. 28 until it concludes Feb. 19, with playoffs to begin Feb 22. Playoffs will see 16 teams compete for the Teck Cup.

In addition to Kimberley hosting Columbia Valley for opening night, there are also several other divisional battles that will take place on Oct. 1 including Creston Valley versus Fernie and Beaver Valley versus Nelson.

Defending KIJHL and Cyclone Taylor Cup champions, the Revelstoke Grizzlies begin their season on Saturday, Oct. 2 as they travel to play the Kamloops Storm.

