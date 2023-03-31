The Dynamiters begin their pursuit of the Teck Cup tonight in Princeton. Bulletin file

The Dynamiters begin their pursuit of the Teck Cup tonight in Princeton. Bulletin file

KIJHL Notebook: The KIJHL Final begins, the quest for the Teck Cup.

Kimberley Dynamiters vs Princeton Posse begins tonight

Submitted

The President’s Trophy-winning Princeton Posse against the Kimberley Dynamiters. For the Posse, it’s the first time they will play for the Teck Cup in their 20-year history. The Dynamiters however, it’s their fifth appearance in seven years. They last played for the Teck Cup in 2018-19, losing to Revelstoke, who they defeated the year before. Kimberley has won three league championships in their history.

Cash Regan of the Dynamiters said they can’t wait to get the series going. Playing for the league championship in his final junior season is something “surreal” for him.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it a little bit,” he said. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

Meanwhile Posse captain Jake McCulley is playing in his fifth and final season, but he said this season’s playoff drive is really his first. In 2019-20 he played four games and in last year’s playoffs he was in two games.

“I have been having the mentality to take it in day-by-day,” he said. “Just enjoy every moment because it’s going to be the last time I ever get here. It’s a great group of guys to be doing that with.”

Matchup Information

Season Record

12-3-1-0

12-3-0-0

Last 10 Games

8-2-0-0

7-3-0-0

Streak

8-0-0

3-0-0

Last Game

4-3 W @ Beaver Valley (2023-03-22)

2-1 W @ Revelstoke (2023-03-26)

Home Record

6-2-1-0

7-1-0-0

Away Record

6-1-0-0

5-2-0-0

Goals For

53

49

Goals Against

34

33

Power Plays

12/66 (18.18%)

11/62 (17.74%)

Power Plays (Home)

2/31 (6.45%)

10/32 (31.25%)

Power Plays (Away)

10/35 (28.57%)

1/30 (3.33%)

Penalty Killing

8/69 (88.41%)

10/54 (81.48%)

Penalty Killing (Home)

5/33 (84.85%)

5/29 (82.76%)

Penalty Killing (Away)

3/36 (91.67%)

5/25 (80%)

The Princeton Posse were a confident group facing the defending KIJHL champion Revelstoke Grizzlies.

“We knew it was going to be a war. I think everyone of us believed that we could come out on top if we just went to war everyday,” said McCulley. “That’s kind of what we did and it feels pretty good to be rewarded for that.”

McCulley credits the preparation by Head Coach Mark Readman for their success through game plans and lots of video.

“He leaves lots of room for guys to be creative, to create their own chances which I feel like we have been doing really well,” he said.

McCulley feels that everyone on the team is rolling as they build off each other. Now they are getting the opportunity of playing for the Teck Cup, which was their goal when they arrived for camp in September. It’s something he said that is very special for the group.

When asked about what he thinks the series will be like, McCulley said, “it will be a fast, very skilled series.”

McCulley has been happy with his play, which is executing a defensive role and locking down when needed. He has also been leaned on for the penalty-kill, which has been effective 81.48 per cent of the time. He also focused on keeping morale up.

Cash Regan is once again producing offensively for the Kimberley Dynamiters. He is third on the team with 15 points in 15 games and said that Head Coach-GM Derek Stuart expects a lot out of him and their top players.

“I knew that I was going to have to continue my point production not only for myself, but also for my teammates as well as keeping everything positive as a leader in the room,” he said. “I have to use my speed and offensive abilities as much as possible.”

Since Game 4 of the Fernie series, Regan has played with Christian Mealey and Campbell McLean and the trio has just clicked. Mealey and McLean each have 17 points to lead the team.

What the Dynamiters did effectively against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks that they want to continue against the Posse is playing a heavy game, being aggressive and wearing the opposition down.

“Our lineup depth gives us some leeway in terms of who is playing. We can roll lines if we want to or just our top six if we need to get a goal,” he said. “Our depth is really something that has given us a serious advantage this year. Wearing teams down and relentlessly getting after teams has been huge for us.”

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kimberley Nordic Racers bring home 7 podiums from ski nationals
Next story
Pressure grows as winless Whitecaps prepare for Canadian clash with CF Montreal

Just Posted

A group wants the provincial government to prioritize saving wildlife species whose populations are declining. Photo: Jill Hayward
Kootenay East MLA re-introduces wildlife management funding bill

The Nature Park accessed by the The Kimberley Campground Entrance, photographed here on Friday, Mar. 31, is the best place to start for trail users in the spring. Paul Rodgers photo.
Things to know on Kimberley Trails as spring settles in

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada.
MP Morrison pans federal budget for failing to curb spending

RCMP are looking for a white 2019 Ford F350 diesel, stolen in Cranbrook early Friday morning.
Truck stolen in Cranbrook early Friday morning

Pop-up banner image