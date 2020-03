The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has decided to indefinitely suspend ongoing playoff games due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

The KIJHL has taken steps to communicate with B.C. Hockey, who is taking direction from health authorities. The health and safety of everyone involved in the league is our top priority.

When the KIJHL has more information with regards to its playoffs, the league will make an announcement.

CoronavirusKIJHL