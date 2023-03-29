KIJHL sets finals schedule; names three stars of week

This past week, the finals for the KIJHL Teck Cup were set as the Kimberley Dynamiters and Princeton Posse won their series and will meetin the finals, with the series beginning in Princeton this Friday, March 31.

The KIJHL has named their three stars of the week from those two teams.

Dayton Nelson (Princeton Posse), Kasey Miller (Kimberley Dynamiters) and Peyton Trzaska (Princeton Posse) have been selected as the Instat KIJHL 3 Stars of the Week for the period ending March 26.

Nelson – Top Forward – The Cranbrook, B.C. product earned his second Top Forward selection of the season with a goal and three assists in three games for the Posse. The 5-8, 160-pound forward had two key assists in Game 5 against the Revelstoke Grizzlies as he helped set up the 3-3 goal, then assisted on Tyson Horiachka’s overtime winner. In Game 6, Nelson scored to tie the game at 1-1, then assisted on Kassius Kler’s series clinching goal in the second period. Nelson is now third in the KIJHL playoff points race with eight goals and 20 points in 14 games.

Miller – Top Defenceman – The hometown product earned his second Top Defenceman selection of the season with two goals in two games for the Dynamiters. In Game 3 against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, Miller scored to tie the game at 1-1. In Game 4, Miller scored to give the Dynamiters a 3-2 lead, in what would finish as a 4-3 overtime win for the Dynamiters who swept the Kootenay Conference Final. Miller has five goals and eight points in 16 playoff games.

Trzaska – Top Goalie – The Drayton Valley, Alberta product earned his second Top Goalie selection of the season after he turned aside 150 of 159 shots to win three of his four games for the Posse against the Revelstoke Grizzlies and win the Okanagan-Shuswap Conference championship. Trzaska had a .943 save percentage and a 2.24 goals against average. In 12 playoff games this season, Trzaska is 10-2 with a 1.84 GAA and a .945 SP.

The full series schedule is as follows:

Kimberley at Princeton – Friday, March 31, 2o23 7 p.m. PDT

Kimberley at Princeton – Saturday,april 1, 2023 7 p.m. PDT

Princeton at Kimberley – Monday, April 3, 2023 7 p.m. MDT

Princeton at Kimberley – Tuesday, April 4, 2023 7 p.m. MDT

Kimberey at Princeton – Thursday, April 6, 2023 7 p.m. PST if necessary

Princeton at Kimberley – Saturday, April 8, 2023 7 p.m. MDT if necessary

Kimberley at Princeton – Monday, April 10, 2023 7 p.m. PST if necessary

