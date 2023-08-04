KIJHL teams now allowed 6 20-year-old players on roster up from 5

Kade Leskosky is one of six 20-year-old players returning to the Kimberley Dynamiters for the 2023/24 season. KIJHL teams are now able to have six 20-year-olds on their rosters instead of five, after a policy change. Paul Rodgers photo.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has announced a policy change that will allow teams to have six 20-year-old players on their roster at a time, up from six, effective immediately.

“Adding an additional 20-year old roster spot provides added flexibility for our member clubs as they build their teams for the 2023/24 season and brings us closer in line with other Junior A leagues across the country,” said KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois.

READ MORE: BC Hockey CEO discusses reclassification of three leagues to Junior A – Tier 2

For the Kimberley Dynamiters, according to head coach Derek Stuart, this allows them to keep all six returning 20-year-old players: Matt Fleet, Conner Furukawa, Carson Cleland, Jake Watson, Christian Mealey and Kade Leskosky.

The change was formalized by the KIJHL’s Executive Committee at the recommendation of its Hockey Operations Committee, made up, in part, by an experienced head coach and/or general manager from each of the league’s four divisions.



