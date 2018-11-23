Kimberley Alpine Resort introduces Up-Tracking route for 2018/19 season

Up-tracking, or skinning, will only be permitted in the designated area.

Kimberley Alpine Resort announced Friday that the resort will officially be allowing up-tracking (skinning, up-hill skiing, ski touring) on the hill this winter.

Up-tracking tickets will be $5 per day, and only available to purchase online.

KAR has released the following rules and regulations for up-tracking. The rules are in affect from seven days before ski resort opening until seven days after closing.

The designated up-track is on the Boundary run up to the Kootenay Haus. No up-trackers allowed anywhere else on the mountain at any time.

Return back down only by the Boundary run outside of regular ski resort operating hours of 9a.m. and 4p.m..

Up-trackers are required to have a valid lift ticket, season pass, or up-tracking pass on them at all times. Up-tracking passes not valid for chairlifts. Up-tracking without a valid ticket, or riding lifts with a Day Up-tracking Pass, may result in loss of up-tracking privileges.

There is a designated up-trackers’ parking area on North Star Drive, on the way up to the Nordic Centre. No up-tracking from the base area across the bridge at any time.

The up-track zone is open from 6a.m. to 8 p.m.. No up-tracking outside of these hours.

When traveling up or down within the ski resort boundaries, follow the Skier’s Responsibility Code.

Before and after daylight hours, reflective clothing is recommended. Headlamps are required to be worn and turned on while up-tracking after dark or before dawn.

Route will be designated with red diamonds with ‘Up-track’ printed on them.

Dogs and fat bikes are not allowed and sledding is prohibited.

For more information, call guest services at 250.427.4881.



