Kimberley Alpine Resort presents North Star Retro Day

The Spring Splash and the Dummy Downhill events will take place the following weekend.

Spring may be here, but the snow is still falling and Kimberley Alpine Resort is gearing up for some of the most highly anticipated events of the year. Coming up on Saturday, March 31 is North Star Retro Day.

The ski hill is resurrecting Kimberley’s past from the 1930’s to the millennium. Break out your old-school, retro, and vintage ski wear and head to KAR to celebrate the good old days.

There will be live music on the stage in the plaza with the Tumbleweeds and Mile High Club, beer tasting, a mogul competition, beer gardens, historical tours of the mountain, ski ballet, a best dressed dog competition, best dog trick, awards for best dressed, goggle tans and much more.

The complete schedule of events is as follows:

10a.m. Historical Ski Tour of North Star Mountain and Registration for the Mogul Competition in the plaza.

11a.m. Beer Garden and BBQ opens, bouncy castle, face painting and kid’s activities.

12p.m. Best Dressed Dog & Dog Trick competition and Musical History Tour with Brian Wright in the Stemwinder.

12:30p.m. Free live music by the Tumbleweeds in the Plaza.

1p.m. Free beer tasting with Stanley Park and Mill Street Breweries, Historical Ski Tour, Ski Ballet Demo and Workshop.

2p.m. Mogul Competition.

3:45p.m. Awards for Mogul Competition, Best Dressed, Big Hair and Goggle Tan.

4p.m. Free live music by the Mile High Club in the Plaza.

Following on the heels of Retro Day are the annual Spring Splash and Dummy Downhill events on Saturday April 7 and Sunday, April 8, 2018, starting at 1p.m.. There will be free live music all weekend, BBQ, beer gardens, face painting, photo booth, family activities and more. The popular AC/DC tribute band, BC/DC will be playing at 5p.m. on Saturday.

To register for the Dummy Downhill, visit Guest Services or email events@skikimberley.com.

Rules for the Dummy Downhill are as follows:

*Must be over three feet and under six feet high

*No wider than three feet

*No propellants or explosives

*Teams are responsible for transport to bottom quad for judging

*Teams are responsible for cleanup of all dummy parts

*Names must be suitable for publication and public announcement

*Maximum weight of 100lbs