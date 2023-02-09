Kimberley Alpine Team has strong showing at KootenayTeck Zone Races in Fernie

Contributed

The Kimberley Alpine Team (KAT) had a strong showing at the recent KootenayTeck Zone Races hosted by the Fernie Alpine Ski Team February 2nd – February 5th (Fernie Alpine Resort). The 4-day race event included Slalom, Giant Slalom, and Ski Cross Disciplines. KAT sent 15 athletes amongst a field of over 200 from across the Kootenays and Alberta to represent the U12 and U14 categories.

The U12 girls’ team took home the top 3 medals and many top-10 finishes in both the slalom and giant slalom events and placed well in Ski Cross. In a strong field of U14’s, KAT U14 boys took 2nd, 8th, and 10th in Slalom and 5th in Giant Slalom. Garret Christie (U14) had a solid showing in Ski Cross with a 6th-place finish overall.

The Kootenay Zone Alpine Racing Season is well underway with the team’s next stops being Kicking Horse Alpine Resort in February and Whitewater Ski Resort in March. KAT would like to thank the Fernie Alpine Ski Team for hosting a great event. An additional special thanks to Kimberley Alpine Resort (Ted Funston/Ben Cohen), Dreadnaught Racing, Parents, Coaches, and sponsors for their continued support. Kimberley Alpine Team is a non-profit ski team offering entry-level (Nancy Greene), Alpine, and Freestyle programs. Our club mission aims to “Teach Kids Lifeskills through the Love of Skiing”. Any inquiries or questions regarding KAT programs, sponsorship, or volunteering can be directed to admin@kimberleyalpineteam.ca



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

