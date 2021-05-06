The Kimberley Alpine Team has been recognized with a prestigious award for their incredible growth and dedication over the past year. Photo courtesy Kimberley Alpine Team.

Kimberley Alpine Team honoured with Development of the Year Award

The Kimberley Alpine Team (KAT) has received the BC Alpine Club Development of the Year Award.

It is one of the organization’s most prestigious awards and it recognizes a club that demonstrates strong growth, progress and leadership, as well as athlete retention and development and the club’s community engagement.

KAT program director Ben Cohen said this is a huge win for the club. This is his fourth season with the team and said that in that time he’s seen it grow a tremendous amount.

“Four years ago we were sitting at about 80 club members as a whole and no really top end athletes in alpine or freestyle and now we’re in a position where we’ve got 130 athletes and seeing strong athlete retention,” Cohen said.

“We’re developing some up and coming competitive athletes hopefully to move to the provincial teams and we’re just getting to that point where we’re actually seeing a full, strong club top to bottom, where we were missing lots of bits and pieces before.

“So now we’re just pulling everything together and seeing the strength in numbers in all areas, which is what’s most important to me.”

KAT’s athletes range from age four to 18, with about 40 in their Grassroots program aged four to eight and then 43 in alpine and 48 in freestyle.

“We’re seeing a well-rounded spread in our numbers,” Cohen said. “Our freestyle program was brand-new four years ago, so to see that go from eight athletes all the way up and now we’ve got some strong athletes coming out of here which is really exciting.”

The team had 25 coaches this past season, which was a big part of their success and demonstrates a higher level of engagement from the local ski community. And it’s no small feat either, as getting knowledgeable and engaged coaches involved for a part-time position is a tough thing to do in a small town.

This past season was “extremely affected” by the COVID pandemic Cohen said, but they’ve definitely made the best of it.

“I pretty much accepted no competition in October,” he said. “I just kind of shifted gears and that was the best thing that we could have done.”

The team reformatted all of their programming due to COVID, from smaller details like the length of their days and lunch hours to a shift in their technical focus: away from competition prep towards more long-term skill development.

As a result of this, the team had a really successful season of athlete development and Cohen said they’re in a stronger place as a club now than they were at the start of the season.

“It was super exciting to have a chance to really invest all our time and energy into the actual skill acquisition, rather than just prepping for the test,” Cohen explained. “Our season is so short anyways, we’re always under the time crunch so to actually take the time to do things right was amazing.”

In addition to that silver lining, Cohen said that the team provided a an outlet for its athletes and coaches from the stress and uncertainty created by the pandemic.

“Our attendance was the highest it’s ever been as far as athletes not missing days,” Cohen said. “It became a really positive outlet for them, especially a lot of athletes who were losing one or two or more sports through the school system and us being able to facilitate that got a lot more athletes out and it was great.”

He added that having the support of Kimberley Alpine Resort as a partner has been hugely beneficial. They’ve supported the team when they weren’t able to have actual competitions, providing other competitive avenues so the team was still able to get into the “competitive vibe” at home, without having to travel for it.

“We were able to really just change it up to make it really worthwhile and with our young guys doing scavenger hunt type stuff and just really tried to make it a fun place to be,” he said. “The resort did a great job in keeping everyone safe and keeping the lifts spinning and it worked out really good.”

For the past few years the team has been developing athletes who are now pushing into the more competitive end of freestyle and alpine skiing. Currently they are working on getting their summer conditioning programs rolling to get these athletes set up to re-enter competition next year at a higher level that their club has ever competed at before.

“It’s super exciting to move from this crazy no-competition season into what likely will be our most elite season as a club that we’ve seen in like ten years,” Cohen said.

He said that the future is bright for the sport and the team as he’s seeing more and more people get into skiing and similar sports due to the pandemic limiting other activities. He said this award they’ve received validates the hard work and dedication put in by the team and looks forward to what the future holds.

“The cool thing about this award is that it recognizes us as a club as a whole, so that goes from coaches, athletes, parents — it’s the entire vibe and family, tight-knit club community that we’re trying to promote and so seeing that be recognized is super exciting.”

For more information about the team you can visit www.kimberleyalpineteam.ca


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft
Next story
Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey, survey finds

Just Posted

GoFundMe campaigns set up for Wayne Grant (left) who is hospitalized with COVID. Pictured here with friend Derek Janzen. Photo submitted.
GoFundMe’s set up for Kimberley’s beloved cab driver Wayne Grant who’s battling COVID

After testing positive for COVID-19 in late April, Kimberley’s beloved friend and… Continue reading

Stuart Ashley Jones, 56, was at Grand Forks provincial court for sentencing on May 5, 2021. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks man shot by police during massive flood sentenced to house arrest

Stuart Ashley Jones was shot by a Grand Forks Mountie after ramming two police cruisers in May 2018

The Kimberley Alpine Team has been recognized with a prestigious award for their incredible growth and dedication over the past year. Photo courtesy Kimberley Alpine Team.
Kimberley Alpine Team honoured with Development of the Year Award

The Kimberley Alpine Team (KAT) has received the BC Alpine Club Development… Continue reading

SD5 and SD6 have added electric school buses to their transportation fleets. Photo courtesy B.C. Government.
East Kootenay school districts add electric buses to fleets

Two school districts in the East Kootenay are adding an electric school… Continue reading

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Thirty people in the region are in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta order, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Victoria police photo of suspected cat thief was just a woman with her own cat

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

(StudentAid BC)
B.C. says student loan websites back up after hack with no private data leaked

Hack happened late Sunday night

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails past a iceberg in Lancaster Sound, Friday, July 11, 2008. The federal government is expected to end nearly two years of mystery today and reveal its plan to build a new, long overdue heavy icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery

Vancouver’s Seaspan Shipyards and Quebec-based Chantier Davie will each build an icebreaker for the coast guard

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Findings indicate a culture of racism, misogyny and bullying has gripped the game with 64 per cent of people involved saying players bully others outside of the rink. (Pixabay)
Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey, survey finds

56% of youth hockey players and coaches say disrespect to women is a problem in Canada’s sport

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Hospital investigating whether Alberta woman who died after AstraZeneca shot was turned away

Woman was taken off life support 12 days after getting vaccine

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. Public health officials have focused efforts on the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C. reports first vaccine-induced blood clot; 684 new COVID cases Thursday

Two million vaccine doses reached, hospital cases down

Most Read