Kimberley Alpine Team successful at Junior Freeski event

The Kimberley Alpine Resort recently hosted the Jeep Junior Freeski 2018 on February 24 and 25. Teams representing Kimberley, Fernie, Kicking Horse, Lake Louise, Panorama, Red Mountain and Schweitzer competed at the weekend event.

The event featured 100 athletes, ages seven to 18, competing in the following categories: Girls and Boys ‘seven to 11 years’, ‘12 to 14 years’ and ‘15 to 18 years’.

Day one was a mogul run held on Geneva, a challenging black diamond where athletes were judged on line choice, control, fluidity, technique, style and energy. Based on their scores in these areas, half of the athletes qualified to advance to day two and ski another difficult run known as Flush.

In the Boys ‘seven to 11’ division Kimberley Alpine Team had two Freestyle athletes on the podium. Logan Robison finished in second and Quinn Unger in third. In this same division, six Kimberley Freestyle Athletes placed in the top 15.