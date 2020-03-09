Back Row: Adrian Taggart (Assistant Coach), Max Parker, Cohen Pelley, Liam Delany, Bryce Chown, Jackson Closs, Brock Bouchard, Kye Taggart, Carson Loftsgard (Head Coach), Doug Steel (Assistant Coach) Middle Row: Ben Loftsgard, Parker Johnston, Nate Steel, Georges Keiver, Jax Oler, Easton Armstrong, Shane Weiler, Griffin Benoit Front Row: Corbin Watson, Connor Marsh Not pictured: John Marsh (Assistant Coach), Anna Keiver (Manager), Tasha Johnston (Manager)

Kimberley Atom Competitive Dynamiters win banner

The Kimberley Atom Competitive Dynamiters were victorious in their East Kootenay Banner Championships on March 8, 2020. The Nitros capped a perfect 4-0 weekend with a lopsided 10-1 win in the final game.

