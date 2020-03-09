Kimberley Atom Competitive Dynamiters win banner

The Kimberley Atom Competitive Dynamiters were victorious in their East Kootenay Banner Championships on March 8, 2020. The Nitros capped a perfect 4-0 weekend with a lopsided 10-1 win in the final game.
