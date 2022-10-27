Kimberley Basketball Foundation’s Jr. NBA Program well underway

The Kimberley Basketball Foundation’s 5-7 year-old group shows off their brand-new jerseys. Coaches left to right are Len Chorney, Sam McCurdie, Terry Froese and Adam de Jong. Paul Rodgers photo.

The Kimberley Basketball Foundation, which is a local non-profit set up to run the Junior NBA Program through Basketball Canada, has its fall session well underway and the players have just received their brand-new jerseys.

The program began on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and runs every Tuesday in the gym at McKim Middle School until Nov. 8, with a spring session to run beginning some time in mid-April through until late May.

The Kimberley Basketball Foundation was set up by Courtenay Forster and a small, but dedicated board of directors.

The 12-week program has three age groups: 5-7, 8-10 and 11-13 and focuses more on skill development, rather than solely on game play, but there likely will be some three on three games later on.

Forster said that the reviews from kids and their parents have been good thus far, with everyone fun and learning a lot. He added that he hopes to expand the program next year, perhaps to two days a week, as the demand was so high this first time around.

“I’m hoping it will just get bigger and better,” Forster said. “Maybe a summer camp but we will see where it goes and this has been a fairly successful start. Nothing happens without volunteers and we’ve had 14 to 15 people sign up right off the bat, and that’s been instrumental.”

The cost for the 12-week program was $99, which includes black and white reversible jerseys, size-appropriate basketballs, a JR. NBA-branded drawstring bag and poster, a certificate and memberships to both Canada Basketball and Basketball BC.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

