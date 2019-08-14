And they’re off! Competitors in the sold out 2018 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo cross the starting line and begin their race. Paul Rodgers photo. Competitors in the sold out 2018 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo cross the starting line and begin their race. Paul Rodgers photo.

Kimberley City Council supports 2020 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

Council has approved a letter of support to aid in the organization’s grant application.

The year 2020 will be the sixth annual Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo, and Kimberley City Council has approved a letter of support to aid in their grant application and promotional campaign.

Shaun Goodeve, Manager of Economic Development for the City, says that the 2020 Gran Fondo will once again include Kimberley within the event’s longest route, which will be a huge bonus for tourism.

“The event is a significant attraction for Kimberley as riders pass through the community and is also an economic generator,” he said. “Additionally, they always contribute back to the community. Local organizations such as the Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol and Rotary Club have received funding from the proceeds of the event.”

He adds that the letter of support will help the organization to apply for funding from Destination BC, which, if received, will allow the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo to expand their marketing and promotional campaigns across the Kootenays.

CAO Scott Sommerville said that he commends the organization for contacting the City pro-actively, with the deadline for application on September 30, 2019.

“They got their application in really early, which is always helpful for us. They are well organized so I commend them for that,” he said.

WATCH: The 2018 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

This year’s Gran Fondo is quickly approaching on September 7, 2019. Two years ago, the event was unfortunately cancelled due to wildfires and excessive smoke. Last year’s event, however, saw pleasant weather and was a sold-out event with 500 riders.

As the Cranbrook Townsman reported earlier this year, the Gran Fondo is considered a cycling ride – not a race.

There are three courses of distance to choose from; a 58 km course (Piccolo), a 102 km course (Medio) and the 152 km course (Gran). All courses start and finish at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino and span roadways from Kimberley to Wardner.

For more information, to register or to sign up as a volunteer visit the Gran Fondo website at krgf.ca.


