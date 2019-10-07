Kimberley Civic Centre back up and running

Dynamiters’ game had to be cancelled Saturday because of arena closure

The Kimberley Civic Centre was briefly closed because of a leak in the refrigeration plant. It re-opened Sunday. Kimberley Bulletin file.

Last Saturday night’s Dynamiters’ game against the Golden Rockets had to be cancelled because the City of Kimberley was forced to suddenly close the Civic Centre when an issue with the refrigeration system came up.

The problem was a pinhole leak in a valve in the refrigeration plant which raised a low-level ammonia alarm.

The Civic Centre reopened on Sunday morning after contractors installed a replacement valve. All arena operations are back to normal.

“While we are disappointed to have had to cancel Saturday night’s game, the safety of our workers and patrons is our number one priority,” said Chief Administrative Officer, Scott Sommerville. “We are glad to report that the problem has been resolved and the Civic Centre is open to the public.”

Kimberley will face Golden at the Civic Centre this Tuesday at 7 p.m. The missed game will not affect the league’s season and will be rescheduled to a later date. Check the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League website at www.kijhl.ca for updates on this and other games happening within the league.


