Kimberley couple bring back medals from BC 55+ Games

Kimberley couple Steve and Liz Royer were at the BC 55+ Summer Games in Victoria last weekend, and they have the hardware to prove it.

Steven brought home three bronze medals; one in the pentathlon which is five events. Steve is the coach of the East Kootenay Track and Field Club.

Liz mainly runs for fun.

“I don’t really race, I just run because I love it. But Steven was really passionate about doing the Games so I said I would do it.”

She says when she gets in competition, she gets very competitive and has to be in the lead.

“And then I say to myself, why don’t I just run for fun? But it’s good to race once in a while.”

In fact she enjoys running so much that she really didn’t have to up her training much to prepare for the games, where she won gold in the 10k.

“I didn’t really change my routine prior to the Games,” she said. “I just tried to up my speed on my morning run.”

She came in with the best time the race has seen in the last five years at just over 54 minutes.

Steve ran the 10 k with her but didn’t medal. She says that’s because he left everything on the floor in his other events.

“He wanted to do the 10 k with me, but he was limping. He pulled something doing the 1500 m.”

Liz was running in the 60 to 64 year category but had the top time overall. The top three were all in that age category.

“Us 60 year olds, we’re tough,” she said.

Liz ran her last marathon at age 40 but continues to run daily.

“I want people to know you can be any age and still continue to do what you love. You might be slower, but you’re still getting out there.”

And she still loves it, although she does recognize she may not be as fast as she used to be.

“My daughter beats me now. She never could before.”



