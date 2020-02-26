Kimberley cross country skier in Europe with Team B.C.

So far no problems due to coronavirus, coach says

The B.C. Cross Country Ski Team is currently touring Europe and will be racing in Switzerland this weekend.

Along on the trip are Kimberley Nordic coach Frank Ackermann and skier, Marielle Ackermann.

They have been in Europe since February 12, and taken part in competitions in Salzburg, Austria, an FIS race in St. Jakob/Rosenthal, Austria, and then the FIS race in Klosters/Davos, Switzerland this weekend.

Despite some less than ideal snow conditions, the team has done well. Marielle Ackermann picked up a fourth in a U18 event.

Ackerman is travelling with seven other skiers from across B.C.

Cases of coronavirus have been surging in recent days but Frank Ackermann says so far there have been no problems.

“We are now in northern Italy and there have been no issues so far, though there is a huge amount of fear right now in the area. Fears of borders closing, etc. We’ll have to see what happens. We’re only about 15km from the Austrian border. I heard from the concierge here that they have had about 50 per cent of their bookings cancel recently. We’re planning on travelling from here to Switzerland on Thursday to prepare for the Swiss Cup races this coming weekend.”

The team will be flying back home on March 2.