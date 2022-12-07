Kimberley Curling Club calls for entries to Sno Fiesta Bonspiel

The Kimberley Curling Club recently hosted a Women for Women Spiel at the club.They now invite you to sign up for the Sno Fiesta Bonspiel. Facebook photo

Calling all curlers. It’s time to sign up for the Kimberley Curling club’s annual Sno Fiesta Bonspiel. This is Kimberley’s longest running mixed bonspiel, and as always there will be a theme for costumes.

This year, take a step back into the 80s. Participants are welcome to come in costume for the whole weekend, or show up with their team Saturday night for an opportunity to win best dressed. There will be a live band. The bonspiel has a capacity of 24 teams.

The Bonspiel has been on pause since 2021 and organizers are excited about its reappearance. It will run from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 21, 2023. The deadline to enter is January 13, 2023.

This year the bonspiel will offer a Recreational category, hoping to encourage those new to the sport to come out and have some fun competition. In the past, teams from Creston, Spokane, Cranbrook and Kimberley have participated.

Spectators are welcome at the event, and the bar will be open. There will also be tickets for purchase for $10 if anyone is interested in coming out for a night of dancing.

The cost per team is $360, limited to the first 24 paid teams. The fee includes at least four games, cash prizes, a Saturday evening banquet with live music, dancing and Sunday breakfast.

To register your team, visit www.curlkimberley.ca or you can email curlkimberley@gmail.com for more information.

