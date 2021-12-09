Kimberley Curling Club hosts Women 4 Women Funspiel

Kimberley Curling Club president Gavin Sims and chair of the Ladies Day Spiel Kay Nicholas present Heather Smith of the Kimberley Food Bank with a cheque for $620 and a box filled with feminine necessities raised at the Ladies Day Spiel. Photo submitted.

The Ladies of the Kimberley Curling Club were excited to host the Women 4 Women Ladies Funspiel on Saturday December 4th. We were thrilled to have a full draw of 48 curlers and 12 teams for the event.

This included two teams from Cranbrook, a team from Calgary, and three teams made of club members and ladies from the community trying out the game. At least five women had never curled or had not curled in many years so they had fun finding their ice legs.

The purpose of the event, as well as having fun, was to support women in need in the community through the Helping Hands Food Bank.

We were pleased to raise $620 plus several boxes filled with feminine necessities. Many thanks to everyone who participated and gave so generously.