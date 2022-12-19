Kimberley Curling Club hosts Women 4 Women Ladies Funspiel

Thom Tarte of the Kimberley Food Bank with Kay Nicolas, Chairperson of the Ladies Day Spiel and Gavin Sims, Kimberley Curling Club President. Photo submitted.

The Ladies of the Kimberley Curling Club were excited to host the Women 4 Women Ladies Funspiel on Saturday, Dec. 3. There were 40 curlers, 10 teams made up of club members and friends.

The purpose of the event, as well as having fun, was to support women in need in the community through the Helping Hands Food Bank. We were pleased to raise $720 plus several boxes filled with feminine necessities.

Thanks to Shewee Canada as our primary sponsor and to Top Crop for their generous donation of beautiful Christmas Cacti as door prizes.

Many thanks to everyone who participated and gave so generously.