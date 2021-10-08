Kimberley Curling Club ready to start season

The Kimberley Curling Club is ready for another season, and registration is currently open online and there are two in person registration dates set up, one for October 13 and another on the 18th, both at 6 p.m. at the club.

According to new club president Gavin Sims, the club is reaching out to one and all to come out and enjoy the game, especially younger people.

“We will be doing a number of youth events and have received grants for the Columbia Basin Trust to purchase curling supplies for that age group,” Sims said. “We want to let people know that curling is not just an “old” person’s sport.”

The club currently has just over 200 members and there’s always room for more.

“We have a number of leagues starting with our Daytimer’s league which runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at ten a.m. This league is done in quarters so it gives the opportunity to curl to those looking for something to do before the skiing season starts or they head south to escape the winter. Monday nights are our social league, which is a great way to start people’s curling experience. It is a fun night where we will be doing some instruction prior to the games and people can either play in a team or be placed in a team making a great way to meet new people without huge competition. Tuesday is an open league where you can sign up as a team of four and have a fun night. Wednesday is our mixed doubles league, which has been one of the most popular leagues. Thursday is for the competitors and is our cash league. We also have a doubles league on Sundays, which is a fun game in itself. We also are planning a Friday drop in for those that have schedules that prevent them from being able to join a league or just want something different to do on a Friday night.”

This year the club is working with Sinclair Catering to have snacks and food available following the leagues, as well as bar service.

The Kimberley Curling Club is following provincial guidelines, meaning members, guests and visitors must be double vaccinated and wears masks when moving around the building. However, as per Curl Canada, masks are not required on the ice surface while curling, and there are no limits on sweeping as there were last year.

The season will open with a Funspiel on October 23, which is open to all members and anyone interested in trying out game. The year will culminate with the club hosting the BC Provincial Mixed event.



