Kimberley Curling Club set for exciting year ahead

The Kimberley Curling Club switching into winter mode in late September. The season is underway and the Club has a ton of exciting things going on. KCC photo.

With a steady increase of members, changes to some of their leagues and events booked all throughout the year, the Kimberley Curling Club (KCC) is looking forward to an exceptional season ahead.

Club manager Blair Jarvis said that around 60 people have joined this year. Despite COVID hampering things for a couple years, the steady growth of Kimberley has translated into steady growth of the club. In fact, last year Curl BC informed him that the KCC had the most new members of any curling club in the province.

“That was a good year for us, kind of coming out of COVID slowly,” he said, adding membership total is around 250. “And then again this year with our 60-plus new members it’s probably about half people who have relocated to Kimberley and are looking for somewhere to curl and the other half are newer curlers joining a league for the first time.”

Curling has always been a part of the fabric of the City of Kimberley, so it’s current success reflects that ongoing legacy and the KCC is doing their part to helping it to thrive into the future.

“There’s a rich history here,” Jarvis said. “We’ve got Canadian women’s champions form the 60s and 70s and a number of other BC champions throughout the years, and I know before our time here, curling has been an integral part of the community and we’re trying to do what we can to make sure that people know what we have available and trying to create some flexible options.”

In order to best accommodate the wide variety of curlers new and old who are interested in playing, the KCC runs evening leagues Monday to Friday and have also added a new social league on Friday nights in addition to adding $15 drop-in nights on Fridays.

Jarvis explained that the social league was an existing league that used to run on Monday nights last year while Fridays were quieter nights at the Club, so they have tried shifting the social league nights to Friday and created a new open league on Mondays and have seen good success so far.

“We’re encouraged by what we’ve seen, there’s still some room to grow both of them, and maybe the one thing that’s allowed us to do on Friday nights is adding a drop-in component to again encourage those recreational curlers,” Jarvis said. “And whether they’re available part time or whether they’re new to the sport, get them to try it out and see if they want to participate more actively.”

If you are brand new to curling and have an interest in learning, Jarvis said it’s a very quick learning curve, and the Club runs learn-to-curl clinics several times throughout the year.

“It’s tricky the first couple times, but within 30 minutes the amount of improvement is incredible that you see from people who are here for the first time,” he said. “We’ve got a ton of curlers that are in their first and second year here, so you’re not going to be the only one who is new to the sport and learning the strategy, learning the terminology. We’ve got a pretty welcoming membership here willing to help out and give tips.”

Mondays and Fridays are the best two options for new curlers, and Jarvis said he is always available to have a chat by email or phone if new players have some questions and want to reach out. The Club also offers lessons at $20 per person.

The Club has equipment available that people can use, so new players don’t have to worry about purchasing anything up front before they know if they like the sport or not. If you do enjoy it and want to purchase your own shoes and a broom, the Club also sells equipment for a variety of price ranges as well.

The Club has a couple of upcoming events with the first being the Fall Open Bonspiel on Nov. 18 to 20 at $350 per team and the Women for Women Spiel on Saturday, Dec. 3 at $45 per person. Registration is open for both at www.curlkimberley.ca

Also coming up is the Club’s signature event, the Snow Fiesta, an event that goes back many decades in Kimberley, this year taking place on the weekend of Jan. 21. It will be a mixed bonspiel, with a banquet replete with a theme and costumes on the Saturday night.

“Prior to COVID we would get teams coming up from Washington, from Alberta, so we do draw in teams from all over into Kimberley so it gets a lot of exposure for people for the first time to Kimberley and they get to see what we get to enjoy on a daily basis,” Jarvis said.

Another thing Jarvis is really excited about this year is they are doing week-long curling programs throughout November with around 200 kids from grades six and seven at McKim. Jarvis said they had their first two groups through on Wednesday and have already had several kids say they want to join the Friday league.

“We’re just looking forward to an exciting season,” Jarvis said. “I think people are definitely more into getting out and socializing and seeing their friends, so we definitely see that with our leagues and we have the lounge upstairs that people are spending more time in and enjoying with friends.”

Club President Gavin Sims added that Jarvis has been doing a great job managing the club and they have rentals booked every weekend from now until February, between Christmas parties and other events.