Kimberley Curling Club to host ladies funspiel

The Kimberley Curling Club is holding its third annual Ladies Funspiel on Saturday December 4th. Since the Club does not have a dedicated women’s league, the original motivation for this event was to provide an opportunity for the ladies curling in the various leagues of the Club to come together and get to know each other while enjoying some fun curling and great food.

This year, the event is called “Women 4 Women”. The original goal is still in place with an added component of giving back to the women in the community. As well as getting together to curl, eat and chat the club will be collecting women’s products to help stock the shelves of the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

The Ladies Funspiel consists of two six-end curling games, with a delicious lunch between games from Catering by Sinclair. It is open to members and non-members and by team or individual entry. The $40 per person entry fee covers club expenses, lunch and a donation to the Food Bank. We are also grateful to have the sponsorship of Shewee Canada in providing door prizes for the event.

A full draw of 48 curlers is expected, so be sure to sign up early. Donations are also being accepted in the form of ticket sales if you are not able to participate but still would like to support the event. Registration and donation details can be found at www.curlkimberley.ca

All entrants must have proof of double vaccination to participate.



