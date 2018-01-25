Kimberley Curling Club’s Annual Snow Fiesta Mixed Bonspiel

Last weekend, Friday Jan. 19 to Sunday, Jan. 21, the Kimberley Curling Club hosted their annual Snow Fiesta Mixed Bonspiel.

This year’s theme was ‘camping’, and many participants donned plaid, bathing suits and other summer attire despite the snowy weather outside. Event organizer, Sheila Lucas says competitors were all “happy campers” and the event was a success.

The results for the bonspiel are as follows:

A Winner — team Randy Lucas

A second —Lynn Lee

B winner —Dave Toffolo

B second — Stan Chakowski

C Winner —Ben VanRensen

C second—Shannon Howe

D Winner — Gord Jenkins

D second— John Baxter

E Winner — Glenn Hauptman

E second — D’Arcy Skow

