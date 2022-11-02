Kimberley Curling Club’s Ladies Funspiel set for Dec. 3

The Kimberley Curling Club has announced that its fourth-annual Ladies Funspiel will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“Since the Club does not have a dedicated women’s league, the original motivation for this event was to provide an opportunity for the ladies curling in the various leagues of the Club come together and get to know each other while enjoying some fun curling and great food,” said Club president Gavin Sims in a press release.

Due to the success of last year’s sold-out spiel, the theme this year will again be “Women 4 Women,” with the original goal of providing the women in different leagues the chance to play together, with the additional target of giving back to the women in Kimberley, by collecting women’s products to be donated to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

The Ladies Funspiel will consist of two six-end curling games, with lunch between games provided by Catering by Sinclair.

It is open to both members and non-members and either by team or individual entry. The cost is $45 per person, which goes towards covering club expenses, lunch and a donation to the Food Bank.

The Club also expressed its gratitude to have the sponsorship support of Shewee Canada on board again this year to provide door prizes for the event.

Last year filled up quickly and the Club does expect the same for this year, so make sure to register early at www.curlkimberley.ca