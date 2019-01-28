Kimberley Dynamiter Braiden Koran receives Gerry Bancks Student Athlete award

On January 21st, Braiden Koran was recognized as the 2019 recipient of the Jerry Bancks Award from the Selkirk Sports School hockey program. The award is given to the student athlete that best embodies the statement, living with purpose.

“Braiden works to achieve excellence in his academic and athletic lives while being a positive influence and presence in his community,” said Sports School instructor Casrson Loftsgaard. “Braiden has been a Sports School participant for the past seven years and is a role model in Selkirk. Braiden is enjoying a very successful year playing for the Kimberley Dynamiters while keeping his grades high. He is driven to achieve his goals on and off the ice and we are proud to have him represent our program.”

The Selkirk Sports School hockey program strives to instill quality character traits in participants from grades 7-12 while offering elite hockey skill development. Loftsgaard says they would like to recognize the support they have received from the City of Kimberley staff at the Civic Centre as well as Brock Palmer and Noah Danforth from the Kimberley Dynamiters for volunteering their time and leadership on the ice with the student athletes.