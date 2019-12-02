Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok, Bill Calder (brother of Bruce), Lindsay Rice (Bruce’s daughter) and Carson and Zoey Rice (Bruce’s grandchildren). drop the puck at the start of the game on Saturday night.

Kimberley Dynamiter fundraiser dedicated to Bruce Calder

All through November, the Kimberley Dynamiters have been raising funds for the Calgary Cummins School of Medicine Fundraiser for Genomic Cancer Research, headed By Dr. Daniel Heng Head Oncologist at the Tom Baker Cancer Center and Fellow at the Cummins School of Medicine Research Department.

The Fundraiser this year was dedicated to Bruce Calder who passed away after a short time from diagnosis of Pancreatic Cancer.

A silent auction was held at Saturday night’s game, and a ceremonial puck drop took place as well.

Attending for the puck drop were Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok, Bill Calder (brother of Bruce), Lindsay Rice (Bruce’s daughter) and Carson and Zoey Rice (Bruce’s grandchildren).

Previous story
Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

Kimberley Dynamiter fundraiser dedicated to Bruce Calder

All through November, the Kimberley Dynamiters have been raising funds for the… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves letter of support for indoor sports facility in Cranbrook

The Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association has been working on the plans for the facility for two years

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store thanks volunteers for hours spent sorting donations

Kimberley Royal Bank and the Kimberley Go Girls spent days sorting items alongside KHCA volunteers

New year may bring further reduction to flat tax in Kimberley

If Council adopts the new flat tax bylaw, it will be reduced again by $80 in 2020, increase for vacant lots

Purcell International Education hosting community information night on proposed international school

The session takes place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7p.m. at McKim school

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

Mother charged with abducting child from Canada to face trial in UK this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Most Read