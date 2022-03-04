Trystan Self receiving a Player of the Month award last October. J. Righton file

Trystan Self receiving a Player of the Month award last October. J. Righton file

Kimberley Dynamiter goalie Trystan Self named one of KIJHL’s three stars of the month

Dynamiter goaltender Trystan Self has been named one of the KIJHL’s three stars for the final month of the season. That’s in addition to being named the Most Valuable Player for the Eddie Mountain Division and the Top Goalie, winning 22 of his 29 games. with six shutouts, a 932 SP and a 1.83 GAA.

In February, Self, from Calgary, Alberta, won all seven of his starts with a .937 SP and a 1.43 GAA. He made 148 saves on 158 shots, according to KIJHL stats.

His performances included a 23-save shutout against Creston, as well as stopping 29 of 30 shots against Columbia Valley and 24 of 26 against Golden.

The other two stars were top forward Jack Henderson of the Osoyoos Coyotes and top defence man Cole Waldbillig of Summerland.

The Dynamiters open their second round series against Columbia Valley Friday, March 4, 2022 in Kimberley. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

READ: Dynamiters tack on another win

READ: Dynamiters will face Columbia Valley in second round of KIJHL playoffs


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
As war rages, Paralympics open in Beijing without Russia
Next story
B.C. skier ends Canadian downhill drought in shared victory

Just Posted

Anastasiya, who has close family members under siege in Kyiv, Ukraine, holds a sign at a vigil held in Rotary Park, Saturday, Feb. 26. (Photo courtesy Tamara Cartwright)
Cranbrook group formed to help unite Ukrainian refugees with relatives in the region

Trystan Self receiving a Player of the Month award last October. J. Righton file
Kimberley Dynamiter goalie Trystan Self named one of KIJHL’s three stars of the month

Centre 64 is getting a new roof, along with city hall and the RCMP building. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley awards tenders for new roofs for City Hall, Centre 64 and RCMP buildings

Several Cranbrook and Kimberley organizations will benefit from food access and recovery grants through Columbia Basin Trust. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cranbrook, Kimberley organizations to benefit from CBT food access and recovery grants