Ryan Bennett, who played three seasons with the Kimberley Dynamiters, has signed on to the Humboldt Broncos. Paul Rodgers file.

Ryan Bennett, who played three seasons with the Kimberley Dynamiters, has signed on to the Humboldt Broncos. Paul Rodgers file.

Kimberley Dynamiter Ryan Bennett signs on with Humboldt Broncos

After three seasons with the Kimberley Dynamiters, Cranbrook’s Ryan Bennett is the second signing of the 2021-22 season with the Junior A Humboldt Broncos.

Bennett told the Bulletin that last Thursday, while still unsure of what to do next year, he got the call and asked if he wanted to commit to the Broncos. After discussing with his family, he decided it sounded like the best option.

“It was very exciting,” he said. “Humboldt’s a great place from what I’ve heard, having Braiden Koran and Jacky Pohan playing out there and I was talking to them a little bit. I’m really excited to be out there.”

Koran and Bohan are both former Dynamiters who have since donned the green and gold of Humboldt.

Bennett’s last two years of hockey have not been what he expected them to, to put it mildly, and he hopes to get some solid hockey in next year.

He was out for much of the 2019-20 season battling a shoulder injury and surgery. He was then asked to join his hometown team, the newly formed Cranbrook Bucks for 2020-21, but decided to stay with the Dynamiters.

“With the Bucks, it was a lot for me to come in, that was kind of my first time back playing and I believe that it suited me better to go back to Kimberley for this year, kind of get my confidence back, get my feet back under me.”

Unfortunately, of course, COVID has devastated the KIJHL’s season and Bennett, like countless other young hockey players, didn’t get nearly as much ice time as he would have liked in his return to play.

“I’ve played a total of 14 games in the last two years, so I’d love to have a full season next year,” he said.

If everything works out, COVID-wise, the Broncos’ season should start in September, with camps beginning at the end of August. In the off season over the summer, Bennett said he will be working hard to stay in tip-top shape and ensure he’s ready to play when he gets there.

“I’m excited to go to Humboldt with the program, they’re on the ice every day and it’ll be fun out there,” Bennett said.

As excited as he is for this next chapter, Bennett said he will miss playing with the Nitros.

“Kimberley is a great place to play, it will always have a special place in my heart,” he said. “With the town and the community, I know this year we haven’t had fans or anything, we haven’t really been able to do much like at the grocery stores like we usually do, but just knowing that we have them behind our backs it’s huge.”


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops Blazer paralyzed in snowboarding accident sparks fundraiser for family

Just Posted

Ryan Bennett, who played three seasons with the Kimberley Dynamiters, has signed on to the Humboldt Broncos. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Dynamiter Ryan Bennett signs on with Humboldt Broncos

After three seasons with the Kimberley Dynamiters, Cranbrook’s Ryan Bennett is the… Continue reading

Last year's King and Queen of Flannel Fest Tim and Simone. This year's event will be held via Facebook live due to COVID-19 and will take place on Feb. 13. Paul Rodgers file.
Flannel Fest to be held virtually this year

One of Kimberley’s most popular annual events, Flannel Fest, is moving into… Continue reading

Castlegar Sculpturewalk 2020 – 10 Year Anniversary Sand Sculpture. (Submitted/CBT)
CBT arts and culture grant program now accepting applications

Apply through the Kootenay Columbia Cultural Alliance

All-season soccer is now a fact of the East Kootenay, with the opening of the indoor soccer facility at Balment Park. (Photo courtesy Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association)
Dawn of the Dome: New era of soccer underway in EK

Year-round soccer programming begins at new indoor sports facility in Cranbrook

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
3 deaths, 234 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

One death connected to outbreak at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital, where 20 patients and 28 staff have tested positive

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

The Brucejack mine is 65 km north of Stewart in northwestern B.C. (Pretivm Photo)
B.C. mine executives see bright gleam in post-COVID future

Low carbon drives demand for copper, steelmaking coal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP
Canadians divided over Keystone pipeline, despite U.S. president’s permit pullback

Two-thirds of Canadians think Biden’s decision was a “bad thing” for Alberta

Teck today announced the development of a new centralized office building in Sparwood, B.C. File photo
What’s in a brand? Sparwood logo turns 10

The five-point star and branding has adorned the district’s properties since 2011

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
5 big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

Most Read